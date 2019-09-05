QUESTION: What do you think of the conference play this past weekend? Florida looked bad but won. South Carolina had its problems even before losing it's quarterback. If Mizzou can right the ship, why can't it win the SEC East even after Saturday's loss?
MATTER: Win the East? Missouri's not touching Georgia unless a lot changes in the next couple months. Missouri should focus on beating a Power 5 team with a pulse first. Georgia isn’t a perfect team but is a genuine playoff contender and might win the East by multiple games again this year.
I wasn't impressed with South Carolina for obvious reasons, but that should still be a competitive game for Mizzou. Always is.
Tennessee is a loss to BYU away from being a sinking ship. They looked really bad on both sides of the ball.
Hard to assess Vandy after they had to open against a legit playoff contender in Georgia. Vandy has three really good offensive skill players.
Kentucky was hardly dominant, though Toledo's one of the best Group of 5 programs in the country. The Cats won’t win 10 games but won’t be pushovers.
Auburn showed some fight. LSU appears to have a real offense. Bama is Bama. Can A&M give Clemson a scare? Reports of the East's resurgence appear premature. The West is still best.