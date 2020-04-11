TIM MCCARVER, Catcher, 1967
TIM MCCARVER, Catcher, 1967

  • 0
Tim McCarver in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame

Cardinals catcher Tim McCarver has a big greeting for pitcher Bob Gibson after Gibson blanked the Boston Red Sox 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1967 World Series at Busch Stadium II. (Post-Dispatch file photo by Lynn T. Spence)

Flanked by Hall of Famers Orlando Cepeda and Roberto Clemente in the 1967 season MVP voting was the Cardinals catcher, McCarver, who finished second. Of the top 10 seasons by a position player in a year the Cardinals won the World Series, McCarver’s ’67 is the only one by a catcher. McCarver reached his All-Star appearance with a .348 average and a .963 OPS. His .295 average and .822 OPS were the highest of his 12 years with the Cardinals, and he finished with career bests in homers (14) and RBIs (69).

All-October: Tim McCarver, 1964 — Hit .478 with a 1.291 OPS, five RBIs vs. Yankees.





