QUESTION: What's your take on Molina's contract? I'm in the camp with BenFred — what is the rush? I love Molina, but he wields way too much power for a player whose best days are behind him, and it seems like there is no one who will tell him "no" inside the organization.
GORDO: No, the team just can't keep paying him $20 million a year because he wants it. When he got the deal he has now, management noted that he had earned it for all he had done for the organization. So they're paid up now.
Mozeliak can point to Wainwright's deal this year, coming off a good season, as a guide for Molina. That deal was a sensible compromise. I expect Molina to step back and be reasonable.
If it he isn't, it would be sad to see him finish elsewhere with hard feelings, or retire angry the way Ozzie did.
Sarcastic follow-up: Judging by the FO’s recent work, Knizner should be traded to Cleveland for 2 A-ball “prospects” and Yadi should have a 3 yr/$57 mil extension by the end of March, don’t you think?
GORDO: Yes, that trade would absolutely have to be made with the Indians.
Photo: Yadier Molina and John Mozeliak, after the Gold Glove catcher and the Cardinals agreed to a three-year contract extension in 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)