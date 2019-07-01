COMMENT: Six of eight regulars are below or well below their norms, with one holding steady and one slightly exceeding. These are commonalities I see from a fan perspective:
(1) Seemingly always behind in counts. (2) Taking early-count fastballs for strikes, which ... (3) makes them overly vulnerable to late-count offspeed pitches and breaking balls. (4) An overly pull-hitting team which makes them vulnerable to shifts. (5) Lack of awareness of situational hitting (same approach no matter the situation).
Why are these problems not being dealt with?
COMMISH: I'd be astonished if they weren't being dealt with in the meetings players have with their coaches every day. Situational hitting has been bad, no question. Too many fastballs taken, too many breaking balls offered at. . . all of this is apparent. Players have to be smarter.
But keep in mind that every team is a pull-hitting team these days. This isn't the 1980s anymore. Home runs are being hit at a record clip and the Cardinals are falling behind in this area, too.