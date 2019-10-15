COMMENTS: Based on this series and the season, would love to see Fowler and Ozuna gone. Next year go with Carlson, Thomas, Bader, and Arozarena battling for OF positions. Would love to see Carpenter gone as well. Get rid of this dead weight, contracts be damned. Would like to see Wainwright and Yadi retire together as well. Time to turn the page.
BENFRED: Why does Bader escape the scrutiny? He's hit so poorly the Cardinals turned back to Carpenter, played Edman in the outfield more and even turned back to Jose Martinez? The young center fielder should not get a pass. His offensive struggles failed to stop the center-field carousel the team has tried to stop since Jon Jay departed. If we are going to hand out accountability all day, let's make sure it's handed out fairly.
You're right about the Fowler and Carpenter contracts. They look bad right now. Carpenter's worse than Fowler's. I think Fowler would be easier to move, but he has a full no-trade clause. Carpenter would likely need to go to an AL team that had a need at third base and could toggle him between third and DH -- if they could revive his swing. That's a lot of if, and I doubt any team would be interested if there was not a significant cost reduction on behalf of the Cardinals.
I'm really interested in what the Cardinals do at third base moving forward. Everyone will scream for Anthony Rendon but I'm taking a believe-it-when-you-see-it stance on the Cardinals and top free agents. Moustakas, Turner, Donaldson could be on the market depending on extensions and options. It's not a bad year for a temporary, productive third baseman -- depending on what shakes out with some of those names.