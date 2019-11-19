QUESTION: Given the Blues' anemic offensive production the last few games, is it time for "Army" to go shopping for a scoring winger? If somehow we could pry Brad Marchand, aka "The Rat" away from Boston, could you embrace him as a Blue?
BENFRED: Anyone who says they have a good feel for what is going on in Doug Armstrong's brain is guessing. He's made it clear he believes this is a championship window, and his moves reflect that. That said, I think the Blues want to and need to get a better grip on what some of these young guys already in the system can offer before they go and seek big moves from outside, especially due to the cap mess that could create if and when Tarasenko returns for the postseason.
As for Marchand, he would be beloved by any team that considers him one of its own, and hated by every team that does not.