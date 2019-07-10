QUESTION: How can Fabbri make the team this year with Sanford and Blais improving their game and the San Antonio studs waiting in the wings? Do you see Army trading him or simply keeping him for injury fill-ins?
TOM T.: I don't think there's much of a trade value on Fabbri. A year ago, I'd have given you a low certainty that Oskar Sundqvist was going to make the team. He had San Antonio written all over him. We know how that ended up.
This is clearly Fabbri's year to show himself. The Blues were accepting of the fact that last year was going to be tough for him after two knee surgeries. Next season, he'll have to prove what he can do. There will be strong competition in camp. Fabbri can win a spot; we've seen it happen before. If Fabbri outplays Sanford or Blais or someone else, they'll give him his place.
The Blues also will likely feel better about keeping Fabbri around as a spare than some of the others, who they would rather get time in San Antonio. But if it looks like he's not going to make the team, I'd point you to Dmitrij Jaskin.