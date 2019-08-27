QUESTION: Is it time for Cardinals fans to admit they were wrong for bashing the front office at the trade deadline for not making a move?
BENFRED: Outlandish claims that the ownership and front office doesn't care and/or doesn't try have always been ridiculous, and not just a little.
The discussion about if the front office should pepper their sustained success model with a little more win-now during the season -- something that was hinted at the day Paul Goldschmidt was traded for -- was fair then, and now.
The argument made here was never that the team was bad and needed to be reconstructed at the deadline. First, that's not realistic. Second, it would have been unnecessary. But everyone saw the benefit a plus starting pitcher could add. You still see that. Check out the recent starts of Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha for evidence.
If the Cardinals fire on all cylinders, then that need is overshadowed by runs, great defense, great baserunning and a great bullpen.. If this surge skips a beat, then we will be talking about the same thing again. The Cardinals took their chances by doing nothing of substance at the trade deadline. So far, it's worked out as they hoped. Perhaps even better.