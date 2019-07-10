QUESTION: Is "Mo" distracted by his other responsibilities such that he has lost his baseball edge? Looking for a rational explanation with respect to a guy that had the golden touch from 2008-14 ... and since then, everything he touches for the most part has been a disaster. Should Dewitt & Co. narrow the focus back to baseball instead of building development?
BENFRED: Let's start at the back end of your question, because there's something to it. It's a bad -- and growing -- look for Cardinals fans to see the latest additions of Ballpark Village climbing toward the sky outside of the stadium while the team continues to play like a non-contender. That's a very visual example of the organization's interests being split between expanding profits and winning World Series. No argument there.
But the Cardinals, like every big business, have separate silos when it comes to baseball and business. I realize it's convenient for some to envision Mozeliak in his office picking out the carpet colors for the Ballpark Village apartments when he should be dissecting trades that did not work, but that's not how this works. That stuff is not his job.
Now, what could be a better discussion is if Mozeliak is overseeing too many baseball-related balls in the air, in addition to how the front office has performed in talent evaluation and roster management as his role has expanded over the years. Mozeliak's last promotion was supposed to move him away from the day-to-day roster management end of the spectrum and transition more of those responsibilities to general manager Mike Girsch. How that has worked is up for evaluation. Everything is up for evaluation as the Cardinals try to get back on the track Mozeliak set years ago.