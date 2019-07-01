COMMENT: If the Cards want to catch lightning in a bottle, they ought to bring up outfielder Randy Arozarena from Memphis. You can't get much hotter than he has been the last month or so. I know what they'll say: "He's not on the 40 man." but it seems like there was someone that could be moved to the 60-day IL.
COMMISH: Arozarena won't finish this year not on the 40-man roster. He might be here now if he hadn't had his hand broken by a pitch in spring training. I'm sure they're watching his progress very closely.
A little more of what he's done lately and there might be a move. You know that the 60-day list is available to Hicks.
Follow-up: If the Cards keep playing .500 baseball through July, do you think there is a possibility they would bring up Dylan Carlson and/or Arozarena in August if they continue to rake in the minors?
COMMISH: I wouldn't want to rush Carlson. Arozarena, who is several years older, will have to go on the 40 eventually anyway, so he'll be here before the end of the year.