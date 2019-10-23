COMMENT: It's time to call up Klim Kostin. He's not going to make progress in San Antonio. It would only be possible to do that on a strong farm club. But that is a very weak team, especially offensively. Kostin will not develop much there. Place Fabbri or Sanford on waivers and give Kostin a real chance to progress with NHL partners.
JT: I think Kostin will be called up at some point this season, but I don't know if this is the time. I think ideally, the Blues would like him to get a little more seasoning in the AHL. But I do remember Doug Armstrong telling me — I think it was in Traverse City — that some players do better in the more structured playing environment of the NHL as opposed to the less-structured AHL.
In the AHL you have more players looking to pad their stats — my thoughts here, not Armstrong's — and get noticed by their parent NHL club. There's not as much teamwork in the AHL. So yeah, maybe Kostin will do better in the NHL than AHL. But again, I think it's too early to consider trading Sanford/Fabbri or putting them on waivers.