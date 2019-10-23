QUESTION: Is it time for the Cardinals to cut ties with Carlos Martinez?
BENFRED: I get the C-Mart fatigue. And I know the team has felt it at times. He has been shopped on the trade market multiple times. A trade would not shock.
Here's the thing, though. He was pretty effective as a closer this season. There is still a chance he could start again. And remember, Jordan Hicks won't be read at the season's start for the closer role.
Martinez makes $11.7 million in 2020. Same as he made in 2019. Same as he made in 2018. He becomes much more expensive in 2022 ($17 million) and 2023 ($18) -- but both of those years can be sidestepped with a relatively small ($500k) buyout.
While frustrating at times, Carlos is still a relative bargain if he's a decent starter or decent closer, and the Cardinals are not big fans of eating money unnecessarily or trading at a loss.
Could they move him? Sure. But it's going to be for something that helps the team. I don't think he's in any way untouchable, and has not been for some time now.
Question is, what do other teams think of him?