TIME TO MOVE BOZAK?
0 comments

TIME TO MOVE BOZAK?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Blues victorious over Sabres

Tyler Bozak controls the puck against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 9 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Lexi Browning)

QUESTION: Any team interested in one year of Tyler Bozak? There's a lot of talk about buying out Steen or trading Schwartz, but moving Bozak may be the best way to free up space for Petro. A Bozak-Allen might be appealing to teams like NJ or Columbus with a lot of cap space and not much in terms of reliable goaltending and consistent veterans.

JT: Yeah, I would think Bozak would have some trade value. He is an all-around player who works well with younger players. Isn't great at any one thing but does a lot of things pretty well. But he's 34 and counts $5 million against the cap in 2020-21 (the final year of his deal with the Blues).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports