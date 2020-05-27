TIME TO MOVE BOZAK?

QUESTION: Any team interested in one year of Tyler Bozak? There's a lot of talk about buying out Steen or trading Schwartz, but moving Bozak may be the best way to free up space for Petro. A Bozak-Allen might be appealing to teams like NJ or Columbus with a lot of cap space and not much in terms of reliable goaltending and consistent veterans.
JT: Yeah, I would think Bozak would have some trade value. He is an all-around player who works well with younger players. Isn't great at any one thing but does a lot of things pretty well. But he's 34 and counts $5 million against the cap in 2020-21 (the final year of his deal with the Blues).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.