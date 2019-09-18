QUESTION (from Mark): What do you make of the California bill that would cause college athletes to be paid? I believe South Carolina is also looking into it. Will this change college sports too drastically?
BENFRED: I think it's just another example of (most) people realizing what the NCAA continues to ignore -- the current model of big-time college sports is outrageous and wrong. You should not have school presidents, athletics directors, coaches, staff, etc., making massive salaries -- and that's just the beginning of the pile of money -- while the players who are risking their bodies to provide the entertainment are getting nothing more than scholarship and cost of living.
That's not to dismiss the life-changing impact of a college degree. At all. But look and understand the money being made on these games, from TV contracts to sponsorships, etc. It's insane. And the people fighting hardest against cutting the players in on more of the pie are the ones with pie all over their faces.
It's going to change. These bills prove that. The NCAA can adapt or be dismantled bill by bill. Its stubbornness on every common-sense reform is foreshadowing.
I agree with critics who say it will be a mess to try to figure out how to pay student athletes. Who gets what? How do you make things right between star football players and the golf player no one knows? Tricky, for sure.
That's why opening it up for players to benefit off their name and likeness is the perfect answer. Those who can get the business get it. Free market.