QUESTION: Not that this is a lost season, but maybe it's time for the Blues to see what they have with some of the young guys? With escalating payroll, they'll need some productive players who are young (and cheap). Thomas looks like he is on the verge. What about Kyrou? Mikkola? Kostin?
TOM T.: Mikkola is getting very good reviews in San Antonio and either he or Jake Walman, who's having a bounceback season there, would be the first 'D' up if someone was needed. Kyrou and Kostin are the only potential top six forwards down in San Antonio. Toropchenko is still a couple years away. But on the forward front, before those guys get looks, Sanford, Blais and Fabbri all have to get looks. They're all low-salaried players and will be for a few more years.
Mikkola has the biggest upside, but he's also the one who is least likely to play this season because of the depth at defenseman.