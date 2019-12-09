QUESTION: Assuming Ozuna is leaving, the Cardinals would have no one wearing No. 23. Does Ted Simmons' HOF election mean no one ever will? What's the process for retiring Cardinal numbers?
GOOLD: The process of retiring numbers is something that has been on Bill DeWitt III's mind through the years, and it's something that team has wondered if they need to come up with a policy. They have had a few numbers through the years unofficially retired. You'll recall No. 25 wasn't around for a long time, and after Hancock's death No. 32 was not worn. No. 57 is unlikely to ever be worn, but it's not retired, and No. 51 is only going to be worn by McGee it seems. Maybe it will be officially retired at some point, but it hasn't been yet. No. 5 is out of circulation, No. 4 is on its last owner, and No. 50 is going to be an interesting number because it's not likely anyone wears it again.
One of the reasons for the Cardinals opening their own Hall of Fame to honor players was because they realized there was a tier of players that deserved to be honored -- but retiring all those numbers wasn't practical (Edmonds, Carpenter, Lankford, Rolen, etc.). So they came up with this other honor and at the time considered Hall of Fame induction as the first step toward number retirement. Will they wait that long with No. 4? That's a question they're going to have to consider. And now No. 23.
Induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame has not meant automatic number retirement in St. Louis. It has meant consideration for it though.
Photo: Cardinals catcher Ted "Simba" Simmons tags out John "Bad Dude" Stearns in a 1978 game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. (AP Photo)