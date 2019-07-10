QUESTION: Is it time for the Cardinals to give more players from Class AAA Memphis a shot?
BENFRED: I'm not telling you to be excited about a .500 Cardinals team. But that .500 Cardinals team is two games back at the All-Star break, and the standings mean more than the record. Don't expect a full-blown transition to youth just yet. Guys like Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt are going to get chances to save their seasons, like it or not.
Meanwhile, some of the young guys are getting increased opportunities. Example: Edman, Tommy. Should it have come sooner? Looks like it. But Edman is not going to be the reason the Cardinals do or do not get to their desired destination. Not this season. The best players have to play well, period. If not, there will not be as much reason for cautious optimism at the season's end as there is at the halfway point.