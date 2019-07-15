QUESTION: Cards are playing less-than-decent baseball, yet they still are in contention in a division that could be anyone's. If you were the Cards GM, and wanted to re-invigorate the team, what player(s) would you target, and would you make any changes to the coaching staff?
COMMISH: I don't like changing the coaching staff in the middle of the year when you just did that last year.
If Bumgarner's arm is all right, I would take a run at him. He would add talent and perhaps a little edge to the clubhouse. Anybody with skill and also a little attitude might be a good tonic. The Cardinals don't have a lot to give up, though, with Bader and Wacha among the leading candidates. A pitcher like Jake Woodford in AAA would draw attention as would outfielder Randy Arozarena, but you might want those guys yourself.
They do have a plethora of minor league third basemen at the lower levels and one or two of those could be appealing to other clubs.
Photo: Giants starter Madison Bumgarner throws a warm-up pitch in front of manager Bruce Bochy after being struck by a line drive off Jose Martinez's bat in the July 6 game against the Cardinals. (AP Photo)