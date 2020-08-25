NO MARKET FOR MARTINEZ?

QUESTION: Is it time to trade Carlos Martinez? Could he fetch a top-100 pick?
BENFRED: If a top-100 prospect is the return, sign me up. But I think you might be overvaluing Martinez at this moment. Everyone knows what he did in the past, but trades that part with top-100 prospect(s) need to be made for players who are a known quantity right now.
A team that trades for Martinez as a starter today doesn't know if he can be that guy anymore, and his first outing against the Twins was not very convincing. A team trading for him as a closer knows he doesn't want to be in the bullpen. Maybe he opts out if he's added for that role?
The Cardinals don't know what they have in Martinez at this point. How is another team supposed to know to the point of parting with a top-100 pick?
