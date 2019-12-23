4. TITLE IX TROUBLE
4. TITLE IX TROUBLE

Pestello named St. Louis University president

SLU president Fred Pestello, at a news conference in 2014. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

Allegations of a sexual assault during the preseason led to the suspension of three basketball players who never played during the 2017-18 season before all withdrew from the university. SLU kept information in the ensuing Title IX process well protected, never issuing a ruling on anyone allegedly involved.

The incident forced Travis Ford to balance a thin roster as he lost one more player to suspension late in the season, but the Billikens managed to surprise the Atlantic 10 by finishing in a tie for fifth place. St. Louis police did not file charges, and the circuit attorney eventually opted to drop the case after an extensive review.

SLU faced a similar situation in 2010 when two players were suspended amid sexual assault allegations.

