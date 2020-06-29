TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY: WHAT DO FANS WANT?

COMMENT: MLB might risk losing a lot of fans by playing a short season with so many alterations/conditions to rules and regulations. Maybe skipping the season and trying again later would be smarter. (And maybe I don't understand all the financial ramifications of not playing.) Your thoughts?
GOOLD: The majority of responses I have had to any questions about whether there should be a season or not are positive — fans appear hungry for baseball, in some capacity.
We saw this as we tried to wrestle with the idea of games in empty stadiums a few months ago in this chat. People wanted a game. They wanted to see baseball. They wanted competition. That's the majority of the people who have reached out to me.
It will cost teams money to put on this season, and the revenues will be less because the ticket sales will be less or nonexistent. The ramifications of not playing could be significant — because it could mean a cancelled 2020 season and then labor turbulence next year as a CBA gets ready to expire.
An extended absence for baseball is not ideal. Coming together as an industry to try and make a season happen under great, great challenges, must be a unifying effort, and that would be good for the game, even if it only lasts 60 games or so.
