TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY?

QUESTION: Isn't it time for MLB to put up or shut up? Are we going to have baseball or not?
GOOLD: Why is it time to put up or shut up? I have no idea if there will be baseball in 2020, and neither really does baseball. The virus controls it. Our country and our government's response to the virus -- even if it does head into a mesa or on the downslope -- will determine that. There is no timetable for baseball's return. There is a timetable for a complete season, as you can imagine. My colleague Rick Hummel reported this past week that the cancellation of April games appears to be forthcoming, and that would trigger some refunds, which are going to be welcome to fans, I'm sure.
But as far as "put up or shut up" -- why make a decision on April 27, when some form of baseball could return on August 27. That just doesn't make sense. If you want baseball -- and many people appear hungry for the game, for live games -- then wouldn't you wait as long as possible to get some form of it?
Follow-up: How eager are the players to resume? (Or, maybe they aren't?)
GOOLD: Players want to play. They want to play the game while they're healthy, and some while they're in their prime, and while they're under contract. It is about the money for them, too. They don't get their salaries without the games. They don't get to advance their careers or advance their numbers or pursue their goals (individual, team) without the game. They want to play as much as you want them to play.
