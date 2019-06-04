COMMENTS: While watching the Yankees over the weekend, I couldn't help but see that there is something different about that franchise. You notice right away that all the players are clean-shaven. They seem to act as if they are different ... but obviously proud to part of it of the tradition. ... I think being a Cardinal is also something special. I wish our players would get rid of the beards ... and show the pride they should feel as a Cardinal by separating themselves from most of the rest. They should feel honored to wear the same uniform as Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst.
GOOLD: If you'll forgive me, I don't equate facial hair with pride. One would look at the hockey players these days and see tremendous playoff bears and go, hey, look at the pride they have in their team and their tradition. And then there's the guy who may not be able to grow a beard as bush as the others -- does he lack pride, does he lack a respect for tradition? Nah. Not at all. I think the Yankees policy is silly, and really always have. It also isn't consistent. So, they have to shave their beards But some wear socks high, some where socks low, some streak pine tar across their pinstripes, some don't.
To me, pride isn't in something you can shave or grow. It's more permanent than that. It's in your actions.
There are many Cardinals in that clubhouse that walk by quotes from Stan Musial every day and see retired numbers hanging all around them in the clubhouse and pennants draped down the hallways, and there are many of them who knew Red Schoendienst personally, learned from him, felt the warmth of his presence. That's in their heart, that's in their actions, that's in how they play the game and respect the game and respect the fans and respect the city. It' not on the hairs of their chinny-chin chins -- or lack thereof.