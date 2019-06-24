QUESTION: Any thoughts on seeing Trout in person? Seemed to have a quiet series, but frankly it would have taken a lot to stand out.
GOOLD: He just won the Player of the Week award for the American League! It was just announced, and yet it did seem like he was riding sidecar to the main attraction. I've had a chance to see him play in person many times before, and I'm not going to tell you anything you haven't heard before. He's a force. He's capable of taking over games and the next moment could be a highlight. Watching him go first to third is something, let alone seeing him go over the wall to make a catch. And still he's not the best player I've ever see in person. That goes to Pujols. Peak Pujols is better than Today Trout.