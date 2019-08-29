Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 11.5
Quick Hit: Outside of Lexington, there’s a general consensus that Kentucky will fall back to earth after a 10-win season. Earth feels more like 7-5 or 6-6 for a UK team short on starpower. These Rockets of the Mid-American Conference won’t roll over, even on the road. Toledo has only one win in a road opener against a Power 5 team but it came against the SEC four years ago at Arkansas. It won’t happen again, but the Rockets will keep it competitive.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 27, Toledo 20