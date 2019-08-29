Subscribe for 99¢
Kentucky's running backs have expanded pass-catching roles

Kentucky junior running back Asim "A.J." Rose carries the ball during practice on Aug. 20. (AP Photo)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Line: Kentucky by 11.5

Quick Hit: Outside of Lexington, there’s a general consensus that Kentucky will fall back to earth after a 10-win season. Earth feels more like 7-5 or 6-6 for a UK team short on starpower. These Rockets of the Mid-American Conference won’t roll over, even on the road. Toledo has only one win in a road opener against a Power 5 team but it came against the SEC four years ago at Arkansas. It won’t happen again, but the Rockets will keep it competitive.

Matter's Pick: Kentucky 27, Toledo 20