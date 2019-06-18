GORDO ON STILLMAN AND TEAM OWNERSHIP: Tom Stillman has provided a steady hand since Day 1, leading a group of local investors who were committed to building a championship organization. That took a heavy financial commitment, since his group had to overcome the long-term damage caused when the previous owners started running out of money. Stillman and Co. made tough decisions on the business side to run a leaner operation.
But on the hockey side, they opted to go for it -- spending to the NHL salary cap again and again. The ownership groups' accomplishments just kept coming: a trip to the Final Four in 2016, hosting the Winter Classic in 2017, getting the NHL All-Star Weekend for 2020 and, of course, the long-awaited Stanley Cup. The value of the franchise has soared and its standing in our sports landscape appears secure.