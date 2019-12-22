9. TOM STILLMAN BUYS THE TEAM
9. TOM STILLMAN BUYS THE TEAM

St. Louis Blues visit President Trump at White House with Stanley Cup

President Donald Trump gets a St. Louis Blues jersey with his name on it from Blues Chairman Tom Stillman as the St. Louis Blues are honored as the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions with a visit in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Tom Stillman, who made his fortune in the beer business, bought the team from a group headed by Dave Checketts, which had never been able to break through, or make money, with the team on May 9, 2012 for an estimated $130 million.

Stillman, who grew up playing hockey in Minnesota and had been a minority owner under Checketts, put together a local ownership group that persevered after the team spent two years on the market. Stillman gave the team local ownership and stability and despite not having deep pockets or a big market, the group allowed Armstrong to spend to the salary cap to put a winning team on the ice.

