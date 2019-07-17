QUESTION: Care to offer your very early prediction on how the Central Division standings will finish next season?
TOM T.: Here goes ...
Blues
Colorado
Dallas
Nashville
Winnipeg
Chicago
Minnesota
Though as we've seen, all you have to do is "get in."
Also, picks made in July probably have a low level of accuracy. And it wouldn't take much for the Blues to drop a spot or two.
Follow-up: What division opponent improved the most this offseason?
TOM T.: The teams that took steps up also took risks, betting that what they got would be better than what they gave up. Colorado moved in that direction, as did Dallas, which went all in on winning now. Chicago's goalie upgrade could make a big difference (especially if you consider a healthy Crawford an addition), though it could be the area in front of the goalie that needed even more help.