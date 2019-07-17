Subscribe for 99¢
Blues look for redemption in Game 5

Robert Thomas' shot bounces off the chest of Dallas goalie Ben Bishop during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 3. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Care to offer your very early prediction on how the Central Division standings will finish next season?

TOM T.: Here goes ...

Blues

Colorado

Dallas

Nashville

Winnipeg

Chicago

Minnesota

Though as we've seen, all you have to do is "get in."

Also, picks made in July probably have a low level of accuracy. And it wouldn't take much for the Blues to drop a spot or two.

Follow-up: What division opponent improved the most this offseason?

TOM T.: The teams that took steps up also took risks, betting that what they got would be better than what they gave up. Colorado moved in that direction, as did Dallas, which went all in on winning now. Chicago's goalie upgrade could make a big difference (especially if you consider a healthy Crawford an addition), though it could be the area in front of the goalie that needed even more help.