QUESTION: What did you enjoy most during the Blues playoff run? There have to be a few great personal stories that came from covering the team during the two months of playoff hockey.
TOM T.: It's fun when you've been covering a team from beginning to end and they have a finish like this. I've covered the Cardinals in the World Series several times, but I don't go to spring training with them and don't go on the road with them during the season, so the relationship is different.
I've covered SLU going to the NCAA Tournament four times, which is always something, but the Billikens never get past the first weekend, so that's different.
So it's fun to think — I was with these guys in Ottawa in March or running through a thunderstorm with Larry Robinson on that same trip.
The NHL playoffs are a grind, and there are plenty of early plane flights and things like that that make it a chore. The moments to me that stand out were at the very end. After the decisive game of the Stanley Cup Final, interviews with the winning team are done on the ice, amid the celebration. So about 20 minutes or so after the game is over, they open the Zamboni gate and out you go to find players, which isn't always easy amid the crowd, and find who you need. It's suddenly a 200-foot long locker room. But it's very cool, and seeing the looks on the faces of players like Steen, Bouwmeester and Thorburn, was something. That's what I'll remember most.