TOMMY EDMAN: FUTURE MANAGER?

QUESTION: Which current Cardinal player do you think is most likely to manage some time in the future?
GOOLD: Tommy Edman leaps to mind.
Follow-up: Tommy Edman is overhyped. Those kind of expectations are hard to live up to. It would be great if he does.
GOOLD: I'm not suggesting he manage the team in 2020. He can be a switch-hitter off the bench and a complement at multiple positions. There are some people in the organization who think he'll arrive as the left fielder they need. We'll see if/when games are played.
Please don't take my comment about him managing as something imminent. For crying out loud.
