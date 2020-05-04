TOMMY EDMAN: FUTURE MANAGER?
Cardinals on the brink of elimination from the National League Championship Series in Washington

St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman robs Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman of a line drive in the third inning during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Which current Cardinal player do you think is most likely to manage some time in the future?

GOOLD: Tommy Edman leaps to mind.

Follow-up: Tommy Edman is overhyped. Those kind of expectations are hard to live up to. It would be great if he does.

GOOLD: I'm not suggesting he manage the team in 2020. He can be a switch-hitter off the bench and a complement at multiple positions. There are some people in the organization who think he'll arrive as the left fielder they need. We'll see if/when games are played.

Please don't take my comment about him managing as something imminent. For crying out loud.

