St. Louis Cardinals take on Oakland Athletics at Busch

Tommy Edman lashes a hit in the June 25 game against Oakland at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Brian Munoz)

GORDO ON EDMAN: He bypassed more experienced utility men Edmundo Sosa and Drew Robinson to earn fill-in work when injuries hit the Cardinals this summer. And the switch-hitting Edman is making the most of his first look. He is batting .286 with a double, two triples, three homers, nine RBIs, three stolen bases and an .856 on-base PLUS slugging percentage in 58 at bats.

Grade: A