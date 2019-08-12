Subscribe for $3 for three months
St. Louis Cardinals V Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) races to first after bunting for a single in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COMMENT: Just last week, everyone was mad at Tommy Edman getting playing time. We kept hearing that "he’s a utility guy at best." Why? He’s hit at all levels and seems to play strong defense? Is it because he wasn’t a highly rated prospect?

COMMISH: Tommy Edman would be classified as a utility player only because he plays so many positions -- three in the infield and maybe three in the outfield. He would get plenty of playing time, no matter if he had a regular spot or not. But I do think he has surprised some by his ability to handle the big-league scene so quickly.