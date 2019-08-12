COMMENT: Just last week, everyone was mad at Tommy Edman getting playing time. We kept hearing that "he’s a utility guy at best." Why? He’s hit at all levels and seems to play strong defense? Is it because he wasn’t a highly rated prospect?
COMMISH: Tommy Edman would be classified as a utility player only because he plays so many positions -- three in the infield and maybe three in the outfield. He would get plenty of playing time, no matter if he had a regular spot or not. But I do think he has surprised some by his ability to handle the big-league scene so quickly.