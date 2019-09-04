QUESTION: With Jack Flaherty finishing so strong, is there enough time to make a case for the Cardinals ace to at least get into the mix for some top (win-place-show) votes on Cy Young ballots?
GOOLD: Yep. There are 30 ballots. The Cy Young race is still pretty interesting. Not sure what number you prefer but WAR will give you a different answer than ERA. Wins won't tell you much about the leaders. And strikeouts pull up a familiar cast of candidates.
A good month and he's in the conversation. A great month and he's moving ahead of some of today's favorites. He'll get his way into receiving votes, for sure.