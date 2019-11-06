QUESTION: Does the Blues' recent run of OT and late one-goal victories make you nervous about what's to come? I worry that OT can be a coin flip, and eventually those wins might start turning into losses, and also that the failure to close out games in regulation may hurt us at the end of the season.
TOM T.: Well, it doesn't make ME nervous (other than the fact it makes writing every game story into a deadline ordeal), but if I were the Blues, or their fan base, I'd be concerned.
I've said this for years, but I'm seldom impressed by a team's record in one-goal games or overtimes, Those games can go either way on the bounce of a puck, and no game is more random than hockey. Show me how a team does in games decided by two or three goals, because the really good teams at that are the really good teams. (Same with basketball; tell me a team's record in games decided by 10 or more points.)
Other than the Columbus game, which was decided eight seconds in and before the Blue Jackets touched the puck, any of the recent overtime games could have gone the other way very easily. It doesn't take much for wins to become losses. So yes, while these points are good for the Blues to have, their method of acquiring them is not the optimal way.
Follow-up: Considering how the team won in the playoffs last season and that Vladi is gone for the year, is it realistic to expect this team to win by 2 or 3 goals a night? Unless the PP becomes a top 5 unit, 2-1, 3-2 seems like how this team is going to win on most nights.
TOM T.: The way this team is currently playing, 2-1 and 3-2 games seem like the order of business. On the few occasions the Blues have had a chance to turn a two-goal lead into a three-goal lead and effectively put a game away, they haven't done it. They need to do it. One-goal games are inevitable, but a steady diet of them is a recipe for trouble.
The Blues need to score more, and to do that, they'll need to shoot more. Thirty goals by Tarasenko lost is a lot, but that still means that in about 60 percent of games, he wasn't scoring, and the Blues didn't win those games 2-1. There are still goalscorers on this team. Jaden Schwartz has two goals. Colton Parayko has none. They need to get on the board more. I've seen it happen. Teams can win by more than one goal.