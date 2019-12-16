COMMENT: Seems the offense has gotten weaker with the apparent loss of Ozuna. Don't you feel there's too much uncertainty going into next season: Unsure of 3 outfield spots. Unsure at 3b. Unsure of having 5 healthy starters. Unsure of who our closer will be. Seems like a lot to shore up.
COMMISH: All legitimate questions. I'm fairly certain four of the five starters are healthy, leaving out only Martinez, who is said to be doing well. Closer at start of year is important but I think Gallegos, Helsley and Miller can make it work until Hicks comes back at mid-season or until Martinez might go back to bullpen if his arm doesn't have the strength to be a starter again.
As for the offense, I don't know what's going to happen other than that the Cardinals are going to look at three or four young outfielders this spring and see if they're ready.
If they are, great. If they aren't, well . . .