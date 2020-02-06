TOO MUCH BEING MADE OF THIS RECRUITING CLASS?

QUESTION: Mizzou recruiting class ranked 50th, right ahead of last place Vandy at No. 53. Doesn't seem like a good reason to scream and shout positives, does it?
MATTER: Who's screaming and shouting? Besides the head coach — and keep in mind, he earned that excitement after beating Nick Saban and Tom Herman for a recruit that all three programs wanted badly.
As always, context is important here. Don't forget, MU couldn't take a full class. Class size factors into class rankings. If you rank the teams on average player rating, MU's class jumps up a few spots - ahead of Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Vandy, Kansas, Kansas State, Washington State, and a few more that ranked higher based on having bigger classes.
Also with only 17 spots available, Drinkwitz really only had seven recruits to add. They were never going to discard the 10 players who were committed under Odom and wanted to stick with their commitment. That left about six weeks to fill seven spots. I thought they did a good job hitting needs with those seven openings, especially with the Damon Hazelton transfer. Grad transfers don't factor into the class rankings. If they did, an ACC receiver with 16 touchdown catches the last two seasons would have boosted MU's ranking.