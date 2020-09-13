TOO SOON TO GIVE UP ON CARLSON?

QUESTION: Parking Dylan Carlson in Springfield is a boneheaded move. What's your opinion of it?
GORDO: Carlson was flailing at the plate. It's never a good idea to subject such a critical prospect to repeated failure. That's how guys get into bad habits that can be hard to shake.
Making the jump to the big leagues is hard enough. You can't let a prospect of his caliber become demoralized.
