TOO SOON TO GIVE UP ON CARP?
Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, left, talks with third baseman Matt Carpenter outside the batting cages during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COMMENT: Most fans realize the Cardinals aren't going to make any significant progress until Carp and Dexter are off the books. And that's a year away.

BENFRED: Take some time to revisit Carpenter's spring. He looked better. I saw it. Using all fields. Opposite field power.

He just seems better, talking to him. Addressing his struggles from last season head-on.

I think Carpenter can be a lot better than he was last season, and he's a much bigger x-factor to this team than Fowler.

Fowler is what he is, and he might be better than he was last year, but how much better? The space between Carpenter's floor and ceiling is a lot more space, is my point.

If Fowler and Carpenter both drag, the team is trying to carry two big anchors. No debate there.

