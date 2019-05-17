QUESTION: How would you rank the Top 5 football coaches in Mizzou history? Ranked 5th to 1st.
MATTER: This is really hard to do because the game was so different in the 1960s compared to the 2000s when it comes to recruiting, scholarships and scheduling. But all things considered ...
5. Gwinn Henry: He won three conference titles in the 1920s.
4. Warren Powers: Five bowls and six winning records in seven seasons. He's probably not appreciated enough because of how quickly the program turned for the worse after he was fired.
3. Don Faurot: His best years were in his first of two stints as head coach, but he was the first man to truly lead MU to sustained success. He created his own offense and produced national star players.
2. Gary Pinkel: He won four outright division titles in two different conferences and twice had the Tigers on the brink of playing for the national championship. His success made the SEC move possible.
1. Dan Devine: He won conference titles, even though it was a much smaller conference than a 14-team SEC, and put Mizzou on the map nationally. MU would have played in more bowls under his watch had players not voted against playing in the postseason a couple times. Had he stayed longer MU might have built a national power for years to come.
I'd like to put Al Onofrio on there, but he lost at least four games every year and never finished better than tied for second in the Big Eight.