TOP STORY LINES THIS SPRING?

QUESTION: What spring training story lines are you interested in?
BENFRED: The left field scramble and Matt Carpenter's bounce-back attempt will be at the top of the list.
Interested to see what steps forward Dakota Hudson can take -- Adam Wainwright is betting on a big year from him.
Want to see Justin Williams, because some think he's a sleeper candidate for winning the left field job.
And it will be fun to sort out who is climbing toward the closer role. Tons of good options there.
Also: How does Nolan Gorman look at third? He was a little clunky there last spring.
Those are a few off the top of my head.