TOP STORY LINES THIS SPRING?

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitches in the third inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: What spring training story lines are you interested in?

BENFRED: The left field scramble and Matt Carpenter's bounce-back attempt will be at the top of the list.

Interested to see what steps forward Dakota Hudson can take -- Adam Wainwright is betting on a big year from him.

Want to see Justin Williams, because some think he's a sleeper candidate for winning the left field job.

And it will be fun to sort out who is climbing toward the closer role. Tons of good options there.

Also: How does Nolan Gorman look at third? He was a little clunky there last spring.

Those are a few off the top of my head.

