TOP TALKERS?

QUESTION: Enjoyed your update on Sundqvist! Who are your favorite Blues to interview? Who are the toughest interviews?
JT: Steen can be a tough interview because he doesn't suffer fools and he can be very wound up (intense) after a loss. Schwartz seems to be genuinely media shy.
But the vast majority of players are good interviews. I would rank Jake Allen and Vince Dunn high on my list because of their sincerity and honesty. And of course, Jordan Binnington gets high marks because you're never quite sure what he might say.
On the media cooperation scale, I'd give Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn high marks.
