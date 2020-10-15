 Skip to main content
TOREY TIME FOR STL
TOREY TIME FOR STL

Bruins Hockey

Boston defenseman Torey Krug checks his stick at the team's camp on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

QUESTION: I love the (Torey) Krug signing; especially the (average annual value). I think he will be the steal of this year’s free agency and give the Blues much-needed grit on the blue line. Hopefully he rubs off a little on (Colton) Parayko.

JIM T.:  If you were going to have to part ways with (Alex) Pietrangelo, Krug is one heck of a consolation prize. You know the scouting reports. He's feisty, skates well, can quarterback the power play, and is quick getting the puck out of the zone.

