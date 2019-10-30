Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) gains control of the puck during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Are the Leafs interested in Petro enough to make a major trade/ salary dump to Blues if Tarasenko goes on LTIR? 

TOM T.: Tarasenko already is on long-term injured reserve, so the Blues have a little under $7.5 million of available space they can use while he's out. Pietrangelo has a no-trade clause.

I don't think a blockbuster trade to acquire a goal-scorer is coming. Not only would it be hard to make the numbers work, I don't think giving up Pietrangelo for a goal scorer makes the team better. It's just shifting the problem. 