QUESTION: Are the Leafs interested in Petro enough to make a major trade/ salary dump to Blues if Tarasenko goes on LTIR?
TOM T.: Tarasenko already is on long-term injured reserve, so the Blues have a little under $7.5 million of available space they can use while he's out. Pietrangelo has a no-trade clause.
I don't think a blockbuster trade to acquire a goal-scorer is coming. Not only would it be hard to make the numbers work, I don't think giving up Pietrangelo for a goal scorer makes the team better. It's just shifting the problem.