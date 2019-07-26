BENFRED'S TAKE: The 28-year-old All-Star righthander (6-11, 2.96 ERA) is a masterful groundball-getter who does not hit free agency until 2021. The Cardinals could use his fire and his tradition of turning in 200-plus innings per season. Toronto is terrible, so Stroman should be on the move. There's history between the front offices of the Blue Jays and Cardinals. The Cardinals' improved defense would make Stroman look even better.
This would be fun, and a fit, if the Cardinals are willing to pay the prospect price. Stroman, like Minor, ranks near the top in terms of ERA among pitchers who have made 20-plus starts this season. Only three starters have a higher groundball percentage than his 56.6 percent, one being Redbirds sinkerballer Dakota Hudson (58.5 percent).