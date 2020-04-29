TOUGH GUYS AS COACHES
0 comments

TOUGH GUYS AS COACHES

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Blues Red Wings Hockey

Coach Craig Berube yells instructions to the Blues during a game in November. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Is Craig Berube the biggest tough guy to be coaching in the NHL? How does he rank among coaches in all sports? I am thinking that a Mike Ditka vs. Berube tussle would have been a heck of a brawl if they were both in their prime.

TOM T.: As Berube often says, he had a lot of time to study the game since he was sitting on the bench so much. Rick Tocchet at Arizona got in a lot of fights in his day, including against Berube. Either he or Bob Boughner at San Jose were the player that Berube fought the most in his day.

Blues assistant Steve Ott was certainly a pest in his day and he could be an NHL head coach someday soon.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports