TOUGH GUYS AS COACHES

QUESTION: Is Craig Berube the biggest tough guy to be coaching in the NHL? How does he rank among coaches in all sports? I am thinking that a Mike Ditka vs. Berube tussle would have been a heck of a brawl if they were both in their prime.
TOM T.: As Berube often says, he had a lot of time to study the game since he was sitting on the bench so much. Rick Tocchet at Arizona got in a lot of fights in his day, including against Berube. Either he or Bob Boughner at San Jose were the player that Berube fought the most in his day.
Blues assistant Steve Ott was certainly a pest in his day and he could be an NHL head coach someday soon.
