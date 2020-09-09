TOUGH ROSTER MOVES AHEAD?

QUESTION: Kolten Wong is my favorite Cardinal, but with Max Schrock and Tommy Edman available and the financial challenges following COVID-19, I understand why he may be a casualty of roster construction in the offseason. Are there any other moves that fans should brace for? Any more tough cuts? Little to no free agent action?
COMMISH: There is almost no way to handicap offseason moves until we slog to the end of this season, whenever it may be. But certain players will be financial casualties, even Molina, whose next offer from the Cardinals isn't going to be for the same $20 million he's making now.
Andrew Miller needs six more appearances for his contract to roll over and, health and playoff hopes permitting, probably will get them. Gant, who is making a little money, could be a casualty, as, of course could be Wong. They are pretty well stuck with Carpenter and Fowler's $17 to $18 million contracts for one more year.
But they also have to find a way to get an outfielder, whether by trade or free agency. And that will cost, one way or another.
To a follow-up comment about the Cardinals' possible moves with Wong, Commish replied:
The trading deadline has passed, so the Cardinals wouldn't be able to trade Wong, who would be a free agent if they didn't pick up his option. They don't have to sign him long-term again just yet, but I think they need his superb defense for at least one more year and then figure out the rest of the financial implications later.
He will be a commodity if allowed to leave.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.