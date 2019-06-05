QUESTION: The final spot in the rotation has become troublesome of late, and I don't have high confidence that changes tonight. Will someone within the organization settle into that spot, or will it likely be filled with someone outside the organization?
BENFRED: That's the big question, and the Cardinals are in the process of trying to determine that answer. Cabrera got first crack, and did not exactly cement his place in his first start. Update: His second was more of the same.
We mentioned Ponce de Leon. Jake Woodford could get a shot at some point. Austin Gomber's arm issues flared up at a bad time. We've gone through these names before. Alex Reyes, based of his last time out in Memphis, has some fine-tuning to do still. The sooner he's that guy the better, but how long have we been saying that?
The Cardinals are testing what they have, looking for an answer, making conclusions on which players could be traded to go after the pitcher they might need to go get. It's a process that doesn't move as fast as many would like.
Photo: Cardinals rookie Austin Gomber makes a start against the Milwaukee Brewers last Sept. 25 at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Robert Cohen / Post-Dispatch)