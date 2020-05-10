TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FOR BASEBALL?
0 comments

TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FOR BASEBALL?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., during a press conference at the Winter Warm-Up event. (Post-Dispatch photo by Derrick Goold)

QUESTION: Would you agree that the current roster composition of players over 30 being overpaid couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the Cardinals?

GORDO: For sure. Next season will not be the year to harbor both Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter unless both them are performing at a high level. Not only will MLB teams be letting free agents walk without qualifying offers, they will non-tender players to duck arbitration.

MLB teams get 40 percent of their revenue from tickets, concessions and parking. That 40 percent might be completely gone this season and partially gone next season as well. Our National Pastime is facing really tough times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports