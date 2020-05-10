TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FOR BASEBALL?

QUESTION: Would you agree that the current roster composition of players over 30 being overpaid couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the Cardinals?
GORDO: For sure. Next season will not be the year to harbor both Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter unless both them are performing at a high level. Not only will MLB teams be letting free agents walk without qualifying offers, they will non-tender players to duck arbitration.
MLB teams get 40 percent of their revenue from tickets, concessions and parking. That 40 percent might be completely gone this season and partially gone next season as well. Our National Pastime is facing really tough times.
