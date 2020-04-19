TOUGH TIMES AHEAD FOR CARDINALS?

QUESTION: After 2021, a lot of contract money comes off the books for the Cardinals. Will the team still spend up near it’s current self-imposed cap or do you see them dialing it back a lot?
GORDO: Well, let's see what baseball revenues look like in 2021 and what the projections are for 2022. This franchise could go from making lots of money to losing lots of money if fans either can't return in great number or choose not to because the pandemic lingered long enough to change consumer interest in jamming into ballparks.
