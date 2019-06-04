QUESTION: The Cardinals' top four minor-league teams are collectively having a rough start, notwithstanding the presence of some exciting prospects like Gorman and Carlson. Do you sense any concern about the state of the system?
GOOLD: There is a general sense that there needs to be some replenishment of the pitching depth throughout the system.That was part of the motivation for the story I wrote for Sunday's paper. The Cardinals have done well to find pitching talent in the first round and throughout the draft, and they've also become deft at developing it. Now they need some more bodies, some more talent into the system to raise the level of pitching throughout it.
We see how this works in cycles, no? The Cardinals -- for the first time possibly ever -- have seven position players in their top 10 prospects. That's the current cycle. That's a change from when they had eight, nine pitchers in the top 10 not too many years ago. It will shift back, but the need for pitching is creeping through the system and you're seeing why.
Photo: Jake Woodford, a 2015 draft pick of the Cardinals, warms up at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)